MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Job Summary/Description:

WTOK is looking for a detail-oriented traffic coordinator to organize the content for television broadcast. As a traffic coordinator, your responsibilities require you to schedule commercials, on-air promotions, and programming so that the TV transmission has continuity.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

* Organize all content for television / digital broadcast. * Coordinate, schedule commercials, on-air promotions, and programming so that the TV transmission has continuity.

* Enter electronic orders submitted from corporate.

* Communicate with WTOK’s experienced sales team to make sure ads get placed in the requested time slot. * Station liaison in log creation with regional hub that show when commercials aired throughout the broadcast.

* Assist in commercial and promo log fill. * Complete and accurate entry of information into the media assets broadcast system. * Responsible for checking and scheduling all production materials and content to ensure a seamless broadcast.

Qualifications/Requirements:

* Ability to work at a fast pace, under pressure and meet deadlines. * Previous experience preferred, but not required. * Work independently, organize work and coordinate with others.

* Must be able to multi-task and coordinate multiple projects at the same time.

* Understanding of digital media. Apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

START DATE: September 2022

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 69 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.