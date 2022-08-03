Traffic Coordinator

WTOK Career Opportunity
WTOK Career Opportunity(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Job Summary/Description:

WTOK is looking for a detail-oriented traffic coordinator to organize the content for television broadcast. As a traffic coordinator, your responsibilities require you to schedule commercials, on-air promotions, and programming so that the TV transmission has continuity.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

* Organize all content for television / digital broadcast. * Coordinate, schedule commercials, on-air promotions, and programming so that the TV transmission has continuity.

* Enter electronic orders submitted from corporate.

* Communicate with WTOK’s experienced sales team to make sure ads get placed in the requested time slot. * Station liaison in log creation with regional hub that show when commercials aired throughout the broadcast.

* Assist in commercial and promo log fill. * Complete and accurate entry of information into the media assets broadcast system. * Responsible for checking and scheduling all production materials and content to ensure a seamless broadcast.

Qualifications/Requirements:

* Ability to work at a fast pace, under pressure and meet deadlines. * Previous experience preferred, but not required. * Work independently, organize work and coordinate with others.

* Must be able to multi-task and coordinate multiple projects at the same time.

* Understanding of digital media. Apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

START DATE: September 2022

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 69 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Phillip Laster Jr.
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

WTOK Multimedia Journalist Career Opportunity
Multimedia Journalist
WTOK Career Opening
Multi-Media Journalist/Anchor
Contact Us
Sales Assistant
Help wanted: Sales Assistant