Alabama Crimson Tide begin fall camp for 2022 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is back on the field, getting ready for the 2022 football season.

The Crimson Tide began fall camp in Tuscaloosa on August 4, 2022. The Tide return 15 starters from the 2021 team.

Alabama is looking for redemption after falling to Georgia in the 2022 National Championship game in Indianapolis. However, Coach Nick Saban says he wants to see the same energy from his players in wins and losses.

“There’s a little humiliation in terms of pride in performance and not being able to finish the way we’d like. Losing the game in the fourth quarter. I think all those things are motivating factors for players. Now, you’ve heard me speak many many times, people respond better when things don’t go well. I’d like players to respond well, no matter how things go,” said Coach Saban.

The Crimson Tide kicks off the season on September 3, when they host Utah State.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

