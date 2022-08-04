Borden Dairy to close Hattiesburg, Dothan plants

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Borden Dairy Co. has announced that it will close its operations in Hattiesburg and Dothan, Ala., along with many associated distribution branches, no later than Oct. 2.

After this date, the company said it will no longer produce products in these states.

In the statement, the company said it is committed to assisting the affected employees through the transition by offering notification pay, job transition support and the opportunity to apply for roles at other locations.

In 2020, Borden Dairy sold to Capital Peak Partners and KKR for $340 million. Capitol Peak assumed majority ownership of the company, and KKR became a lender and minority equity investor.

