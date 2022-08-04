City of Meridian Arrest Report August 3, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KEVIN W GILMER19706077 HWY 494 LITTLE ROCK, MSDUI
AISHA L TOWNSEND2002185 S TAYLOR ST HICKORY, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
CRUELTY TO ANIMAL
KENYADA L HOLLIDAY19892427 4TH AVE APT 21C MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DHRUPADSINH RAVALJI1994146 US HWY 11 & 80 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING X 3
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
NICHOLAS MORGAN20032707 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JOHNATHAN F WEBSTER19963516 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
VERASHIA W MCDYESS1999548 OLD COUNTRY CLUB RD E G4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
FREDEZ CLARK1993626 21ST ST APT 21 MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
WILLIAM L MOULDS19774025 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KENNETH D NAYLOR1999514 OLD COUNTRY CLUB E D4 MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
FREDRIK WATERS19622286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
JAMAIAH ROSS20043716 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SANCHEZ KING1980527 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
ROMEO L HENTON19821610 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SANTANA CRYER20044107 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
TIANA CRYER19844107 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARK A WRIGHT19652430 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 10:50 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 6500 block of Highway 80 West. The victim was threatened with a knife and product was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:17 PM AM on July 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4300 block of 5th Street. The victim was assaulted with a brick and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:42 AM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 39 North. The victim was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:08 AM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:26 AM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 8000 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:59 AM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 29th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:26 PM on July 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:44 PM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:06 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of 22nd Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:48 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 13th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:57AM on July 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4700 block of 11th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:07 AM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 41st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:27 PM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:25 PM on July 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:24 PM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:14 AM on August 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:18 AM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 33rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

