City of Meridian Arrest Report August 3, 2022
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KEVIN W GILMER
|1970
|6077 HWY 494 LITTLE ROCK, MS
|DUI
|AISHA L TOWNSEND
|2002
|185 S TAYLOR ST HICKORY, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
CRUELTY TO ANIMAL
|KENYADA L HOLLIDAY
|1989
|2427 4TH AVE APT 21C MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DHRUPADSINH RAVALJI
|1994
|146 US HWY 11 & 80 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING X 3
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|NICHOLAS MORGAN
|2003
|2707 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JOHNATHAN F WEBSTER
|1996
|3516 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|VERASHIA W MCDYESS
|1999
|548 OLD COUNTRY CLUB RD E G4 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|FREDEZ CLARK
|1993
|626 21ST ST APT 21 MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|WILLIAM L MOULDS
|1977
|4025 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|KENNETH D NAYLOR
|1999
|514 OLD COUNTRY CLUB E D4 MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|FREDRIK WATERS
|1962
|2286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|JAMAIAH ROSS
|2004
|3716 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|SANCHEZ KING
|1980
|527 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|ROMEO L HENTON
|1982
|1610 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SANTANA CRYER
|2004
|4107 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|TIANA CRYER
|1984
|4107 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|MARK A WRIGHT
|1965
|2430 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 10:50 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 6500 block of Highway 80 West. The victim was threatened with a knife and product was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:17 PM AM on July 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4300 block of 5th Street. The victim was assaulted with a brick and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:42 AM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 39 North. The victim was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:08 AM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:26 AM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 8000 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:59 AM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 29th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:26 PM on July 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:44 PM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:06 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of 22nd Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:48 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 13th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:57AM on July 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4700 block of 11th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:07 AM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 41st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:27 PM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:25 PM on July 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:24 PM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:14 AM on August 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:18 AM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 33rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.