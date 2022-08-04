City of Meridian Arrest Report August 3, 2022

Robbery

At 10:50 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 6500 block of Highway 80 West. The victim was threatened with a knife and product was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:17 PM AM on July 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4300 block of 5th Street. The victim was assaulted with a brick and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:42 AM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 39 North. The victim was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:08 AM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:26 AM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 8000 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:59 AM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 29th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 7:26 PM on July 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 5:44 PM on July 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:06 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of 22nd Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:48 AM on July 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 13th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:57AM on July 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4700 block of 11th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:07 AM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 41st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:27 PM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:25 PM on July 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:24 PM on August 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 3:14 AM on August 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:18 AM on August 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 33rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.