Crimenet 08_04_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell.

Campbell is a 37-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he was originally found guilty of the crime of manslaughter.

If you know where Campbell can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a...
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
$10,000 won on Mega Millions ticket bought at Meridian's Hampton Shell.
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team