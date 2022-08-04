Dispensaries coming to Queen City

The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores.
By Nicholas Brooks
Aug. 3, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program.

“We had a number of inquiries for medical marijuana facilities, including dispensaries. We don’t know at this point who will get licenses and what opportunities will be throughout the city. All of that is being decided on a state level,” said Hitt.

Hitt said he is talking with several potential buyers who are looking for land to purchase for their facilities.

“We do know there are several that are applying for the licenses. I think we can expect up to five different dispensaries in the city of Meridian from what we are hearing,” said Hitt.

Hitt goes on to say it is going to bring a lot of jobs to our community.

“Some of the folks we are talking to tell us that we should anticipate a nice boost in our local economy. It will take us a couple of years to get everything in place. We do know that buildings are being looked at. Renovations are being looked at. Once these facilities have their licenses and move forward, it is going to be a definite boost to our economy. We just have to wait and see what that turns out to be,” said Hitt.

Meridian is allowing medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits, while Lauderdale County is not. However, people who live outside the city and have medical marijuana cards may purchase it in Meridian, possess it and use it in their homes.

