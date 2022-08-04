Former Trojan, Landon Harper, makes things official by signing with the Atlanta Braves

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Once a Trojan always a Trojan but now Landon Harper is a Brave.

The former Northeast Lauderdale pitcher signed his rookie contact through the Braves organization.

Harper was drafted in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Braves after spending his last season at Southern Miss as a reliver.

Harper did get to make an appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals when USM got to host their first Super Regionals in program history. He also held one of the lowest ERA’s on the team this year.

When Harper’s name did get called in the draft he was not expecting it to say the least.

Harper said, “You know it was actually- it was actually crazy because I was laying in my bed and I had a certain round I was wanting to get drafted in and after that round I was like, I don’t know if I will take it or not and then I ended up getting drafted and I had no idea I was going to get drafted by them and then I did. And you know I was like, at first I was shocked and my mom came in my room and was like, ‘You know you just got drafted! You just got drafted!’ and I was like, ‘Really?!’ I have no idea like and then you know they ended up calling me afterwards and were like congratulations and telling me everything and it just felt really good.”

He is now in Northport, Florida at the Brave spring training facility where he is starting to being his professional career. But he is excited to represent Meridian in the pros.

”You know I love them,” said Harper. “A lot of people have a pretty big hate side of it. And it is about evened out on the fans and haters. You know? But I feel like I have more of a - and I’m very thankful for this- I feel like I have a very big fan side of it and not many haters you know. I feel like a lot of people like me and a lot of people are with me on this side of the baseball part and I feel like a lot of people want to see me make it for the city of Meridian and on so from there and I feel like I can do it and I feel like I can make it happen for the city of Meridian.”

Landon Harper will stay in Florida for a few weeks before he comes back home for a break. He will then start playing in with the Braves minor league team to work his way up to the majors.

