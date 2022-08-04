MCC men’s and women’s soccer teams reach for new goals in 2022 season

MCC soccer preps for 2022 fall season.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College men and women’s soccer team are getting ready for a new and highly anticipated season.

The men’s soccer team is coming into the season returning eight player. But they did add 14 new players to the roster during the off season.

The teams have been practicing since July and doing summer workouts as they get ready for the new season but the men are trying to go into this season brand new.

“We’ve just been preaching about this years team hasn’t won anything yet,” said head men’s soccer coach, Sam Wilson. “We want to be a very hungry team and a very motivated team so that we can get back into those moments that we’ve been in the previous seasons.”

The women’s soccer team is almost the exact opposite. They come into the new season returning 12 players.

They also were able to pick up some transfers including West Lauderdale alum and Southern Miss transfer, Ember Temple.

They key to the Lady Eagles team is going to be their switch from a defensive mindset to an offensive mindset. Hoping to utilize their strikers from the get go.

MCC head women’s soccer coach, Mike Smith, said, “Defense was definitely our identity last year and that’s just how it played out. That’s just who we were and we bought in and it was very successful and this year I think with the experience we have coming back I think we should be able to score a lot more goals and be able to put some of the other teams under attack a lot more this year.”

The Lady Eagles open the season on Wednesday, August, 17th against Columbia State. The men’s soccer team will open the new year against East Central Community College on Friday, August, 19th.

