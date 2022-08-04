MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun.

The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course. The challenge was meant to get teachers to work as a team and to learn that working as a team is better than going it alone.

“Because we are a team, you know, and I relate that to athletics because I am a coach at Meridian High School, the assistant basketball coach, and whenever you see things through a team aspect, it just helps everybody be able to understand how you work together to reach that common goal.”

The teachers were split into multiple teams. Although there wasn’t a ‘winner’ chosen, each team won by simply working together to complete the task.

