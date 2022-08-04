MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team

By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun.

The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course. The challenge was meant to get teachers to work as a team and to learn that working as a team is better than going it alone.

The teachers were split into multiple teams. Although there wasn’t a ‘winner’ chosen, each team won by simply working together to complete the task.

