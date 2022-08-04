Quiet start to your back to school forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today we are going to start off your back-to-school adventure a little rainy. If you are heading back to school today, then expect some showers and thunderstorms as you are heading home after school. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light but still don’t forget your umbrella.

If you are heading back to school on Friday rain won’t be an issue but it will be another hot summer day so make sure you dress in shorter sleeves and carry extra water bottles. You might not need an umbrella for the end of the week but this weekend it would be good to carry one as we see a chance for some isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics: All remains quiet for now

