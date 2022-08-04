Three new businesses coming to Meridian

Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.
Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.

Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. Crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses. Next to Freddie’s Fine Spirits you can see a structure being built.

Behind Jack’s restaurant on Highway 39 a building is already up. And on 29th Avenue, behind the North Hills Dollar Tree, a vacant lot offers an opportunity to someone wanting to invest.

“There is some activity on 29th just south of North Hills Street. The owner and developer are clearing a lot. They are doing some dirt work preparing it for the possibility of future growth in that area. We are excited about that being a new space where it could be a retail or a new business strip, whatever opportunity comes his way. It is another great opportunity for North Meridian and Meridian itself,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

News 11 will follow the development of these new businesses in Meridian.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a...
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
$10,000 won on Mega Millions ticket bought at Meridian's Hampton Shell.
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter

Latest News

Our area is Abnormally Dry
Drought Monitor Update: Our area remains Abnormally Dry
Revitalization of Philadelphia
Revitalization of Philadelphia
Voters in Meridian and others in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their...
Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak