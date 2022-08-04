Three new businesses coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.

Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. Crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses. Next to Freddie’s Fine Spirits you can see a structure being built.

Behind Jack’s restaurant on Highway 39 a building is already up. And on 29th Avenue, behind the North Hills Dollar Tree, a vacant lot offers an opportunity to someone wanting to invest.

“There is some activity on 29th just south of North Hills Street. The owner and developer are clearing a lot. They are doing some dirt work preparing it for the possibility of future growth in that area. We are excited about that being a new space where it could be a retail or a new business strip, whatever opportunity comes his way. It is another great opportunity for North Meridian and Meridian itself,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

News 11 will follow the development of these new businesses in Meridian.

