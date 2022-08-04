United Way of East MS finishing up its Stuff the Bus campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been collecting school supplies, cash donations and school uniforms for its Stuff the Bus campaign all summer.

The United Way collected donations in Neshoba, Kemper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties.

Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, explainEd how much money was raised and how thankful they are to the community for donating.

“This year for all four counties our Stuff the Bus total was around $44,000. We could not have done that without everyone in the community who donated and our sponsors. We just hope that all the kids have a great school year,” said Moore.

The United Way of East Mississippi said it has already distributed the supplies to each county to be divided between schools.

The organization says this year’s total donations exceeded last year and it’s hopeful the Stuff the Bus campaign next year will be even more successful.

