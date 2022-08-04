Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in Meridian and others in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their voter cards under school district column) are eligible to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a proposed $34 million school bond issue.
There will be one voting precinct for this election in each ward of the city. This may not be where you voted in November 2021.
|Here’s the list of voting precincts for this election:
|Ward 1 - Trinity Presbyterian Church on Poplar Springs Drive
Ward 2 - Velma Young Center
Ward 3 - El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on State Boulevard
Ward 4 - Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on James Chaney Drive
Ward 5 - Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church
