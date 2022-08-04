Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in Meridian and others in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their voter cards under school district column) are eligible to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a proposed $34 million school bond issue.

There will be one voting precinct for this election in each ward of the city. This may not be where you voted in November 2021.

Here’s the list of voting precincts for this election: Ward 1 - Trinity Presbyterian Church on Poplar Springs Drive

Ward 2 - Velma Young Center

Ward 3 - El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on State Boulevard

Ward 4 - Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on James Chaney Drive

Ward 5 - Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church

