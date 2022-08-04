Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue

Voters in Meridian and others in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their voter cards under school district column) are eligible to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a proposed $34 million school bond issue.(WAFB)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in Meridian and others in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their voter cards under school district column) are eligible to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a proposed $34 million school bond issue.

There will be one voting precinct for this election in each ward of the city. This may not be where you voted in November 2021.

Here’s the list of voting precincts for this election:
Ward 1 - Trinity Presbyterian Church on Poplar Springs Drive
Ward 2 - Velma Young Center
Ward 3 - El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on State Boulevard
Ward 4 - Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on James Chaney Drive
Ward 5 - Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church

