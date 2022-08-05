4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Four Mississippi inmates are on the run after escaping Alcorn County Jail.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

The inmates, Antonio Reyes, Hunter Wiginton, Landon Braudway and Samuel Sims were last seen running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.

If anyone sees them, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’
Former Northeast Lauderdale baseball player and USM pitcher, Landon Harper, officially signs...
Former Trojan, Landon Harper, makes things official by signing with the Atlanta Braves
Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a...
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery

Latest News

Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.
Murder-suicide reported in Kemper County
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Williams has caught the attention of thousands of people on...
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they...
Great start to a nice weekend ahead