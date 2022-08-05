AG Fitch announces recent sentencings in child exploitation cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Friday the outcome of four sentencings in child exploitation cases across Mississippi.

Matthew Robert Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson Aug. 1 on one count of child exploitation. Strempler was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 18 to serve and 5 years of post-release supervision. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

Mikel Peter Carlson, of Stonewall, pleaded guilty and was sentenced June 30 by Clarke County Circuit Judge Bo Bailey on two separate counts of possession of child exploitation material. On the first count, Carlson was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of MDOC with 5 years to serve and 5 years of post-release supervision. On the second count, Carlson was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the MDOC with 10 years to serve and 5 years of post-release supervision. The terms will run consecutively. Carlson will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

Caleb Schooley, of Memphis, Tenn., pleaded guilty and was sentenced June 29 by DeSoto County Circuit Judge Celeste Embry Wilson on one count of child exploitation (enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit purposes). Schooley was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the MDOC with 15 to serve, 5 years supervised probation, and 20 years of non-reporting probation. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

Christopher Adam Deen, of Covington County, plead guilty and was sentenced June 27 by Covington County Circuit Judge Stanley Sorey on two counts of child exploitation. On the first count, Deen was sentenced to a term of 20 years in the custody of the MDOC with 10 to serve and 5 years of post-release supervision. On the second count, Deen was sentenced to the same and the sentences will be served concurrently. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

“The physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. My office is committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases, and we are grateful to have such strong partners in law enforcement agencies across the State. But our best partners in this fight are concerned citizens who report suspected abuse. Your tip can save a child’s life.”

Schooley’s arrest in April 2021 was a result of Operation Blue Rain, a multi-jurisdictional operation coordinated by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Division.

If you have information about a child being sexually exploited online, please report it to 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and tips are reported to the Attorney General’s Office. You may also make a report online by clicking here.

