Drought Monitor Update: Our area remains Abnormally Dry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor came out on Thursday, and it shows that most of our area remains abnormally dry. So, more rain is needed. As of Thursday afternoon, Meridian has a surplus in the rain department for the month...but has a deficit for the year of more than 5 inches.

Thankfully, we’ll get daily doses of rain each day. However, those chances will be hit & miss. There’s a lot of moisture in our atmosphere, so IF an area catches one of those spotty storms, a quick .5″ to 1″ could fall (which would be helpful).

Friday, expect a few afternoon showers & storms. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees. Saturday, only isolated showers are expected due to some upper-level ridging over our area. Highs will be in the seasonable mid 90s (heat indices over 100). Sunday into eary next week, the upper ridging moves east as an upper-level disturbance moves towards us. So, expect rain chances to go up early next week...yet, no day is looking like a wash-out. Highs early next week will hover near 90 degrees. There is evidence that a cold front could cross our area next week. Confidence is low for now, but if it happens... mid-upper 80s for highs may be in our future soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

All remains quiet for now.

