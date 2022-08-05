Enterprise volleyball opens the season with a 4 set battle against Northeast Jones

Enterprise opens the season with a 4-1 win over Northeast Jones.
Enterprise opens the season with a 4-1 win over Northeast Jones.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise hosted Northeast Jones in their season opener.

Enterprise would stay close through the sets with the Tigers but they would take the first set 25-23.

Set two would also stay close but the Bulldogs would finish strong by dominating on their blocks at the net. They win set two 25-22.

The Tigers would finally start connecting at the net to take set three 25-13.

To close out the match the Bulldogs would beat the Tigers 25-23.

Enterprise is now 1-0 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a...
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
$10,000 won on Mega Millions ticket bought at Meridian's Hampton Shell.
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter

Latest News

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, watches from the dugout during the first inning of...
Naquin’s two homers, Diaz’s two-inning save lift Mets
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams wears a Guardian Cap football helmet...
NFL hopes to reduce head injuries with helmet experiment
Union QB runs through drills at summer workout.
Union hopes to bring a new offensive mindset to the Friday night lights
The Yellowjackets are looking to bring a new face to their offense this season.
Union High School football is looking forward to a new season with a new offense