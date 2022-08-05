Enterprise volleyball opens the season with a 4 set battle against Northeast Jones

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise hosted Northeast Jones in their season opener.

Enterprise would stay close through the sets with the Tigers but they would take the first set 25-23.

Set two would also stay close but the Bulldogs would finish strong by dominating on their blocks at the net. They win set two 25-22.

The Tigers would finally start connecting at the net to take set three 25-13.

To close out the match the Bulldogs would beat the Tigers 25-23.

Enterprise is now 1-0 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.