Enterprise volleyball opens the season with a 4 set battle against Northeast Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise hosted Northeast Jones in their season opener.
Enterprise would stay close through the sets with the Tigers but they would take the first set 25-23.
Set two would also stay close but the Bulldogs would finish strong by dominating on their blocks at the net. They win set two 25-22.
The Tigers would finally start connecting at the net to take set three 25-13.
To close out the match the Bulldogs would beat the Tigers 25-23.
Enterprise is now 1-0 on the season.
