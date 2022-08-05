GRAPHIC: Man accused of beating a dog in video faces animal cruelty charge

Nicholas Prince is facing an animal cruelty charge for beating a dog, authorities say. (Source: WEEK)
By Paige Blanzy, Howard Packowitz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - A man in Illinois has turned himself in after a video surfaced that reportedly showed him beating a dog at a home last month.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office described the video as disturbing, showing a man, later identified as Nicholas Prince, throwing a dog against a wall and punching the animal several times.

“In this county, if you abuse an animal, you are absolutely going to jail,” Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said.

According to authorities, Prince has been booked into jail on a charge of animal cruelty.

“I am proud to say due to the hard work of our deputies and detectives, this individual is in jail,” Watkins said.

Detectives reported they believe the incident happened on July 5 at a home in Dunlap, Illinois.

Watkins said Prince turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff, the dog involved is doing great after the incident and is currently with the Peoria County Animal Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a...
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
$10,000 won on Mega Millions ticket bought at Meridian's Hampton Shell.
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter

Latest News

Our area is Abnormally Dry
Drought Monitor Update: Our area remains Abnormally Dry
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Revitalization of Philadelphia
Revitalization of Philadelphia