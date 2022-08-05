Great start to a nice weekend ahead

Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they...
Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they will be in very isolated situations.
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they will be in very isolated situations. If you do get caught under a shower, we could see a quick .5″ to 1″ of rainfall another good thing about the showers is that they could help cool off your area. Highs will remain in the low 90s but feel like temperatures will be a completely different story as humidity will keep heat indices near 100 degrees across our area. Make sure you find ways to beat the heat and don’t forget the umbrella just in case.

To start your weekend Saturday there is only a small, isolated chance of rain so most of us should remain dry. That’s great news if you have any weekend plans but with the limited rain chance, there won’t be too much of a chance for us to cool off. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid-90s, but heat indices will be over 100 degrees. Sunday the rain chances start to pick up but should be a very similar day compared to Saturday. By the start of next Monday, we do see our rain chances start to increase again and we could even see a cold front move into our area, but we will continue monitoring it and keep you updated.

Tracking the Tropics: All is quiet for now

