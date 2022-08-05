LCSD goes “Next Level” with new “STEAM” Lab

Entrance to the STEAM Lab.
Entrance to the STEAM Lab.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Aug. 5, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District’s motto for this new school year is “Next Level” and that also includes new facilities, a “STEAM” lab at Southeast Middle School.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The purpose of the lab is to help ignite a passion for all things creative in southeast middle students and to provide them with invaluable hands-on experience.

They have brand new 3D printers and a digital media center.

“To got o the next level we never want to stop learning, we never want to get complacent,” Science teacher, Mr. Dunnam Shirley, said. “So, this is really going to help in that creating a love for learning, creating a passion for learning, and making it a lifelong goal to take us to be the best.”

The best part? It is not just for science class, any class can use the lab to improve their learning.

