Meridian Community College hosts summer graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduating is a huge milestone in a student’s life. Meridian Community College hosted its summer commencement Friday.

A new chapter in life has begun for these students. With a degree in hand they are ready to take on the world.

“There was lots of studying. That’s all I did this past year in this program and I studied most every day, was reading my textbooks and I never thought I’d be that kind of student,” said graduate, Lakelyn Graham.

The next class of MCC Eagles will begin classes Aug. 22.

