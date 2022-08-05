Meridian Community College hosts summer graduation

Latasha Cooper crosses the stage.
Latasha Cooper crosses the stage.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduating is a huge milestone in a student’s life. Meridian Community College hosted its summer commencement Friday.

A new chapter in life has begun for these students. With a degree in hand they are ready to take on the world.

“There was lots of studying. That’s all I did this past year in this program and I studied most every day, was reading my textbooks and I never thought I’d be that kind of student,” said graduate, Lakelyn Graham.

The next class of MCC Eagles will begin classes Aug. 22.

