Murder-suicide reported in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Tragic news from Kemper County involves the deaths of two people. Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.

Moore said a former constable got into an argument with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.

Moore said he got a call from the former constable, whose name he did not disclose, but by the time the sheriff reached his location, the man had taken his own life.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.