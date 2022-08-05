Murder-suicide reported in Kemper County

Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Tragic news from Kemper County involves the deaths of two people. Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.

Moore said a former constable got into an argument with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.

Moore said he got a call from the former constable, whose name he did not disclose, but by the time the sheriff reached his location, the man had taken his own life.

