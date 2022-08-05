New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.

(Shelby County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to launch a homicide investigation into the death of Dwight Dixon, 52, of Flomaton.

Dixon was found dead when officers from the Flomaton Police Department responded to an emergency call on Dixon Road.

ALEA officers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson, of Michigan.

Anderson is also wanted by officers with the Green Bay Police Department in connection to a separate homicide which was reported in Green Bay, Wis. on Aug. 2, 2022. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Intelligence Analysts within ALEA’s Fusion Center (AFC) received information and created a statewide law enforcement bulletin on behalf of the Green Bay Police Department and the United States Marshals (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force of a possible murder suspect traveling in Alabama.

Investigators said evidence linked Anderson to murders in both states. Anderson is also accused in an assault in Gaastra, Michigan.

He was found in Helena driving a stolen vehicle and was arrested by the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and officers with the Helena Police Department on August 3, 2022.

Anderson is currently being charged with Murder and First-Degree Burglary and is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond. He signed a waiver of extradition on Friday, August 5, 2022, and he will be extradited to Michigan.


“I would like to commend all of ALEA’s Special Agents, Troopers and the AFC’s Intelligence Analysts who worked tirelessly along with our local, state and federal partners to quickly identify the suspect and assist in locating him for apprehension,” said SBI Director Chris Inabinett. “This is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and ALEA’s consolidated law enforcement services that our investigators and analysts conduct on a daily basis to assist law enforcement agencies around the state and to help bring justice for the victims and their families of such heinous crimes.”

