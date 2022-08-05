Union hopes to bring a new offensive mindset to the Friday night lights

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Union football is looking to bring a new face to their offense this season.

During the 2021 season the Yellowjackets running was Union’s identity. But with their young sophomore quarterback Bugs Hickman getting into rhythm, expect to see this deep going deep.

They did have to replace senior and now Southern Miss football player, Kenyon Clay, in the shotgun. But that is a role Bugs is familiar with filling.

”You know the biggest thing we’ve seen is growth,” said head coach Jordan Wren. “Of course when Kenyon got hurt last year he got put in the fire of the schedule, that was the toughest part and he went through it as a freshman so at that time we were like okay, we’re ready to get Kenyon back but right now we’re very excited that he went through that stage because he [Bugs] doesn’t act like a young quarterback right now. He’s shown a lot of growth. Showing a lot of leadership and that’s the biggest thing you have to see out of your quarterback and that’s leadership.”

Senior wide receiver Matthew Lott said, “His mentality. I mean he gets us all going. He’s always on us to get better and he’s always pushing us to do our best.”

Not only do they have a guy who can now throw the ball, they also have their deepest wide receiver core yet. They have two senior leaders who have been helping be the voice behind this years young team. One of those receivers is senior Matthew Lott who is coming back after a knee injury.

“This definitely is the year we have the most depth at wide receiver so we do have two, those two are very use to the system. They’re very helpful to the young guys. Teaching them what releases we have and what covers were getting and how we need to stem our route and a lot of times I’m having to tell the kids but it trickles down to where they’re telling them before I do and that’s what you’ve got to have out of your seniors. Them helping coach the younger ones. So they do a great job and they’ve accepted that role really well.”

Union will open the season against a 4A school, Choctaw Central, which will really put their new offense to the test. The Yellowjackets hit practice in full pads starting on Monday.

