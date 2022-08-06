4 inmates from Mississippi escaped Alcorn County Jail captured in Baton Rouge

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to Louisiana State Police.

The escapees were detained off of Highland and Lee Drive. LSP states that the scene is still active and is still under investigation.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

