Back to school bashes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all around the community are gearing up for back-to-school. There have been so many events hosted around our community to help get families ready for the first day of school. Today the children’s museum of Mississippi in meridian and the meridian public school system both hosted back-to-school events that offered free school supplies and vouchers. These events gave the community an opportunity to come together to help get kids and parents ready for back to school in times when prices for supplies seem to be increasing. We talked with a local mother who shared her concerns with back to school and making sure her child was going to be ready for everything.

“We are appreciative for them helping us and acknowledging and not overlooking that the community needs help. Prices for food and everything are going up and the fact that they acknowledge that we need help is amazing. Parks and rec looked out for us and it’s a great thing that they did this for all of us.”

We also talked with the Children’s Museum here in Meridian and they wanted to express how excited they were about getting everyone ready for back to school.

“We just want to celebrate the start of the school year we are an educational institution here in meridian and we just want to bring everyone together for the start of the school year and the end of the summer.”

This was a great opportunity for everyone around to get their kids ready for back to school and also give people a chance to meet with district officials in a very casual environment where everyone could come together.

