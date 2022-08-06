The MAX hosts First Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ events

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX in downtown Meridian hosted several special activities this weekend for its first Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ line-up of events.

This First Saturday featured a drumming demonstration and some creative workshops ranging from crafts, music business, and guitar.

The drumming demonstration showcased three drummers, which included Christopher Kelley, Maya Kyles, and award-winning Adam Box of the Brothers Osborne band.

Box says it’s important to have demonstrations like this to encourage and educate musicians as they sharpen their skills.

“We are out here today just showing the importance of music and drumming in particular. To give the kids here and the parents, for that matter, a demonstration on drums techniques and some of the ways drum can benefit your life and future,” said Box.

The MAX will be hosting a variety of events throughout the month of August including musical performances and crafts.

To learn more about the museum’s list of event, you can check out The MAX’s website.

