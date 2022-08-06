Newton County Academy hosts first football practices

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - We are just around the corner for high school football as teams are starting to have their first practices with school starting a new semester. One team that is looking to improve on last season is Newton County Academy.

The Generals had a great 2021 season as they did win the district title and earned a lot of accomplishments, but every year, new players arrive to keep the tradition going. Head coach Steve Nelson talks about the new team and the tone he wants to set.

“We might not have lost a lot of players, but we lost a lot of quality and you know it’s going to be hard to replace the experience that a couple of my offensive lineman and the running back and linebackers had last year,” Coach Nelson said. “But we have had some kids that have stepped up not only during these two weeks of practice but also throughout the summer and the summer workouts and that’s what I’ve been most pleased with. Anytime that you see newton county academy on your schedule, you are in for a dog fight, " he said.

The Generals first game will be on August 19th on the road against Calhoun.

