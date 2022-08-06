Newton County Academy hosts first football practices

The Generals finish practice as they get ready for the 2022 season.
The Generals finish practice as they get ready for the 2022 season.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - We are just around the corner for high school football as teams are starting to have their first practices with school starting a new semester. One team that is looking to improve on last season is Newton County Academy.

The Generals had a great 2021 season as they did win the district title and earned a lot of accomplishments, but every year, new players arrive to keep the tradition going. Head coach Steve Nelson talks about the new team and the tone he wants to set.

“We might not have lost a lot of players, but we lost a lot of quality and you know it’s going to be hard to replace the experience that a couple of my offensive lineman and the running back and linebackers had last year,” Coach Nelson said. “But we have had some kids that have stepped up not only during these two weeks of practice but also throughout the summer and the summer workouts and that’s what I’ve been most pleased with. Anytime that you see newton county academy on your schedule, you are in for a dog fight, " he said.

The Generals first game will be on August 19th on the road against Calhoun.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’
Former Northeast Lauderdale baseball player and USM pitcher, Landon Harper, officially signs...
Former Trojan, Landon Harper, makes things official by signing with the Atlanta Braves

Latest News

American Airlines to become official airline of JSU Athletics
Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following...
College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, watches from the dugout during the first inning of...
Naquin’s two homers, Diaz’s two-inning save lift Mets
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams wears a Guardian Cap football helmet...
NFL hopes to reduce head injuries with helmet experiment