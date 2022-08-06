NorthStar EMS offers new ‘earn while you learn’ EMT program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NorthStar Emergency Management Service is offering a new program for people who are interested in starting a new career in the medical field.

NorthStar EMS is launching it’s ‘Earn While You Learn’ EMT program that allows participants to learn skills on the job.

Brent Dierking, the Director of NorthStar, said the emergency response industry has been experiencing challenges hiring employees due to the pandemic, but believes this program will give the industry the boost it needs to increase the pool of applicants.

“So, it’s five days a week. We are looking for the first program to last probably in the neighborhood of about eight to ten weeks at the most. By the time, you finish the training program you will be able to be to participate and be evaluated to become licensed by the state of Alabama to function as an Emergency Management Technician. Once you receive that licensure, we have an immediate position for you,” said Brent Dierking, the NorthStar EMS Director.

To be hired as a EMT, you must be enrolled and complete the training, have a clean driving record, pass a drug test and go through a background check.

Classes begin on August 15th and the training will be at NorthStar EMS location in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

There is no cost for the training and training wage will be $12.50 per hour. It also includes benefits that will be paid throughout the duration of the EMT training program.

Upon completion of the EMT training program and receiving your state license, NorthStar EMS will place the employee into a full-time EMT position with an hourly rate up to $15 per hour.

NorthStar will be hosting an informational meeting Monday, August 8th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their location in Tuscaloosa.

If you would like more info on the program, you are urged to email Brent Dirking at bdierking@northstar-ems.us or call NorthStar EMS at 205-247-4745.

