One man killed in his car in Meridian murder

By Ethan Bird
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers.

Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School.

There is no name at this time and MPD is actively investigating this.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

