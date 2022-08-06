Plan for a hot & muggy weekend

Enjoy the weekend
Enjoy the weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Considering it’s the last weekend before Meridian Public Schools return to school, many may have plans to head to the pool. If this is you, Saturday will be a great pool day! It’ll surely be hot enough with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees. Water play is a great idea because Mother Nature won’t offer too much rain-relief for the start of the weekend. However, some additional showers may sneek into parts of the area late on Saturday evening.

Sunday, rain chances will increase and a scattered coverage of rain is expected by the afternoon. This is due to an upper disturbance that’ll be approaching our area, plus the heat of the day will play a part as well. So, carry an umbrella if you’ll be out-and-about. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s.

Next week, the pattern will be very unsettled. Monday and Tuesday, an upper-level disturbance will play a big part in setting off showers & storms in our area. By Wednesday into Thursday, we’ll be watching for a surface front to move into our area. This feature will keep rain chances in our forecast, but it looks like the front may actually cross our area. If so, plan on some cooler weather with upper 80s by the end of next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Beach and Boating: Yellow flags are expected to fly at MS/AL/FL Gulf Coast beaches this weekend due to a moderate risk for rip currents. Daily showers and storms are possible at the coast.

Tropics: All is quiet for now

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’
Former Northeast Lauderdale baseball player and USM pitcher, Landon Harper, officially signs...
Former Trojan, Landon Harper, makes things official by signing with the Atlanta Braves

Latest News

Today's Weather - Chase Franks - August 5th, 2022
Today's Weather - Chase Franks - August 5th, 2022
Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they...
Great start to a nice weekend ahead
Our area is Abnormally Dry
Drought Monitor Update: Our area remains abnormally dry
Today we are going to start off your back-to-school adventure a little rainy.
Quiet start to back to school forecast