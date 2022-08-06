Plan for a hot & muggy weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Considering it’s the last weekend before Meridian Public Schools return to school, many may have plans to head to the pool. If this is you, Saturday will be a great pool day! It’ll surely be hot enough with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees. Water play is a great idea because Mother Nature won’t offer too much rain-relief for the start of the weekend. However, some additional showers may sneek into parts of the area late on Saturday evening.

Sunday, rain chances will increase and a scattered coverage of rain is expected by the afternoon. This is due to an upper disturbance that’ll be approaching our area, plus the heat of the day will play a part as well. So, carry an umbrella if you’ll be out-and-about. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s.

Next week, the pattern will be very unsettled. Monday and Tuesday, an upper-level disturbance will play a big part in setting off showers & storms in our area. By Wednesday into Thursday, we’ll be watching for a surface front to move into our area. This feature will keep rain chances in our forecast, but it looks like the front may actually cross our area. If so, plan on some cooler weather with upper 80s by the end of next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Beach and Boating: Yellow flags are expected to fly at MS/AL/FL Gulf Coast beaches this weekend due to a moderate risk for rip currents. Daily showers and storms are possible at the coast.

Tropics: All is quiet for now

