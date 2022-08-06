Rain returns for the end of your weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This is the last weekend before school gets in full swing for everyone around our area and a lot of people are looking for a last-minute trip to the pool. It will continue to be hot and muggy today but tomorrow we will see rain chances increase in our area. It will be a typical summer day as we will start off mostly dry and muggy, but showers and thunderstorms will move into our area by the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s, but showers and thunderstorms can help cool some of us off. Make sure you dress light and carry that umbrella if you do have any plans outside on Sunday.

At the start of next week, we will have an upper-level disturbance move-in that will keep our rain chances high to start off the back-to-school grind. Make sure your kids have an umbrella or rain gear handy this week as it will be a rainy one ahead of us. By Wednesday and Thursday, we could possibly see a cold front move into our area which will bring more rain and temperatures in the upper 80s across our area. It’s still early but we will be following the front and giving you updates as we get closer.

Beach and Boating: Yellow flags are expected to fly at MS/AL/FL Gulf Coast beaches this weekend due to the moderate risk for rip currents. Daily showers and storms are possible at the coast.

Tropics: All is quiet for now

