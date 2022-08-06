Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A California woman, reported to be actress Anne Heche, is in critical condition after driving into a Los Angeles home Friday.

The car involved in the crash is registered to Heche, known for her roles in “The Vanished” and “Six Days and Seven Nights.”

Some media outlets are reporting she was the driver, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued a woman from inside the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’
Former Northeast Lauderdale baseball player and USM pitcher, Landon Harper, officially signs...
Former Trojan, Landon Harper, makes things official by signing with the Atlanta Braves

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
School safety at the top of the priority list for districts around the state
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies