Senators pass resolution to designate August National Catfish Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senators join other national lawmakers to designate August as National Catfish Month.

They passed a resolution to recognize the importance of U.S. catfish to the economy and had nothing but praise for catfish farmers and workers for their contributions to the industry.

Senator Roger Wicker says Mississippi is the number one catfish-producing state in the nation, and he applauds the domestic industry that contributes billions of dollars to the economy.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says Mississippi farmers provide safe and affordable farm-raised catfish to consumers across the country.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.