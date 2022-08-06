Senators pass resolution to designate August National Catfish Month

By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senators join other national lawmakers to designate August as National Catfish Month.

They passed a resolution to recognize the importance of U.S. catfish to the economy and had nothing but praise for catfish farmers and workers for their contributions to the industry.

Senator Roger Wicker says Mississippi is the number one catfish-producing state in the nation, and he applauds the domestic industry that contributes billions of dollars to the economy.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says Mississippi farmers provide safe and affordable farm-raised catfish to consumers across the country.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area.
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Carousel House
City of Meridian’s Carousel House partially closed to the public
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’

Latest News

One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
3 escaped inmates from Mississippi, 1 accomplice captured in Baton Rouge
Enjoy the weekend
Plan for a hot & muggy weekend
Vincent's one remaining police officer turned in a resignation.
Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department
Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition