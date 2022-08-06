Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama

The crash happened on I-65 in Escambia County.
The crash happened on I-65 in Escambia County.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon.

ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65 in Escambia County. The state trooper was parked and working a previous crash when he was rear-ended by a motorist who failed to move over, according to ALEA.

Authorities said the trooper and driver were transported by ambulance as a precaution but neither suffered major injuries.

