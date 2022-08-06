Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges

Magee Mayor Dale Berry (file image)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police.

Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.

However, when police arrived, the chief said the mayor was not at the scene.

Chief Little said the mayor’s wife pressed charges and an affidavit was filed.

As a result, police say a warrant has been issued for Mayor Dale Berry on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault domestic.

Little said he believes the mayor is currently outside city limits and MPD has no information on when he might return. When he does return, though, he will be arrested, the chief said.

“It’s an open investigation, however, it is a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Magee PD will uphold the law at all standards no matter who it is,” the chief said.

Unrelated to this investigation, back in February, five police officers and the former Magee police chief quit after accusations from Mayor Berry.

Mayor Dale Berry said he believes the department needed to make several changes in order to better serve the community.

