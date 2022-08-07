2nd murder in violent Meridian weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been shot and killed in the 3400 Block of State Blvd. around 9 P.M. on Saturday, according to Meridian Police.

MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there.

This is the second murder in as many days in Meridian with the first being 10 P.M. on Friday.

A victim has not been named in either killing.

We will update this story as the investigation continues.

