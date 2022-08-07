2nd murder in violent Meridian weekend
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been shot and killed in the 3400 Block of State Blvd. around 9 P.M. on Saturday, according to Meridian Police.
MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there.
This is the second murder in as many days in Meridian with the first being 10 P.M. on Friday.
A victim has not been named in either killing.
We will update this story as the investigation continues.
