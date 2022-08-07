Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko

Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko
Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko(Kosciusko Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man after a robbery occurred at a Dollar General in Kosciusko Saturday night.

According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and black boots pointed a gun at store employees and proceeded to rob the business.

The Kosciusko Police Department is now asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or who can identify the suspect, to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131. 

A citizens who provides information that leads to an arrest can receive an award up to $2,500.

All calls and information are 100% confidential.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday on State Boulevard.
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
One man killed in his car in Meridian
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown

Latest News

Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
Frontline Responders: horses helping special needs kids
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
Back to school Bash