Afternoon thunderstorms expected Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is the first full week of school for the start of the new school year. A very beautiful day is ahead, but you want to plan and prepare for the heat and some late afternoon storms. We are expecting a high near 90 degrees today. So, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and pack extra water bottles for the kids all week. The heat does stick around tomorrow also despite our high temperatures falling below average it is still important to practice heat safety tips.

Rain is also in the forecast for the next few days. There will be plenty of cloud cover in the area as we head into lunchtime so we cannot rule out a spotty shower today. Heavier downpours of rain are expected over the area as earlier as 2PM lasting throughout the rest of the night. Most of us are staying dry and clear, but you may want to pack your umbrella so you are not caught in the rain without it. Tuesday showers linger in the area, but less of a heavy rain is expected.

I hope you all stay safe and have a great start the the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.