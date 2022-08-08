City of Meridian Arrest Report August 8, 2022

Robbery

At 1:52 PM on August 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:25 AM on August 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:54 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:09 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:09 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:05 PM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 43rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:33 PM on August 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 20th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 12:44 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:25 PM on August 4, 2022, Meridian Policer responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 26thStreet. One animal was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:50 PM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:57 PM on August 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of State Boulevard. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.