City of Meridian Arrest Report August 8, 2022

|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LIEUTENANT MOSLEY
|1960
|900 FATTY LEGGET RD DALEVILLE, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ZAMYA T TOWNSEND
|2001
|2204 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|ROBERT B TASSO
|1996
|1119 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|GEORGE J LEWIS JR
|1973
|2005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|JONATHAN JOHNSON
|1985
|1211 27TH AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SANCHEZ M KING
|1980
|2904 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|KAYLA HARPER
|1993
|490 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
|DONTELYUS D MCALLISTER
|1979
|918 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
MISD - FLEEING
|FREDRICK S BELL
|1983
|4041 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LETITIA M ROBERTS
|1983
|2012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ANTONIO T LINDSEY
|2000
|3509 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|TREY A WALKER
|1986
|907 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|TRACY A DAVIS
|1977
|7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ANDRE BLAKE
|1983
|2503 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|TURNER R ALFORD
|1972
|1643 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JOSEPH WATKINS JR
|2000
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|BARRY J ELLENDER
|1983
|26 LUKE RD PICAYUNE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|EULISA C BARNES
|1990
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JOHN K WEBB
|1981
|229 CHEROKEE DR WALESKA, GA
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 1:52 PM on August 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:25 AM on August 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:54 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:09 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:09 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:05 PM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 43rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:33 PM on August 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 20th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 12:44 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:25 PM on August 4, 2022, Meridian Policer responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 26thStreet. One animal was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:50 PM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:57 PM on August 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of State Boulevard. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.