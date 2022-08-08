City of Meridian Arrest Report August 8, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LIEUTENANT MOSLEY1960900 FATTY LEGGET RD DALEVILLE, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ZAMYA T TOWNSEND20012204 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
ROBERT B TASSO19961119 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
GEORGE J LEWIS JR19732005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
JONATHAN JOHNSON19851211 27TH AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SANCHEZ M KING19802904 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
KAYLA HARPER1993490 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
DONTELYUS D MCALLISTER1979918 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
MISD - FLEEING
FREDRICK S BELL19834041 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LETITIA M ROBERTS19832012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ANTONIO T LINDSEY20003509 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
TREY A WALKER1986907 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRACY A DAVIS19777623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ANDRE BLAKE19832503 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
TURNER R ALFORD19721643 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JOSEPH WATKINS JR2000HOMELESSDISTURBING THE PEACE
BARRY J ELLENDER198326 LUKE RD PICAYUNE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
EULISA C BARNES19903418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHN K WEBB1981229 CHEROKEE DR WALESKA, GADUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 1:52 PM on August 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:25 AM on August 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:54 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:09 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:09 AM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:05 PM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 43rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:33 PM on August 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 20th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 12:44 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:25 PM on August 4, 2022, Meridian Policer responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 26thStreet. One animal was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:50 PM on August 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:57 PM on August 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of State Boulevard. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

