Crimenet 08_08_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Joseph Whitman Warrell.

Warrell is a 33-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with the crime of burglary.

If you know where Warrell can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday on State Boulevard.
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
One man killed in his car in Meridian
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown

Latest News

Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media...
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches poll
A crew from IMMS marked off a sea turtle nest on the beach in Pass Christian. This picture...
Mississippi fields first sea turtle nest in four years