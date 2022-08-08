Crimenet 08_08_22
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Joseph Whitman Warrell.
Warrell is a 33-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.
He is wanted on a warrant by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with the crime of burglary.
If you know where Warrell can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
