Crumbl Cookies to open on August 12 in Flowood

Crumbl Cookies opens in Wilmington
(tcw-wect)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Crumbl Cookies will be opening on August 12 in Flowood, and there will be a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 10, at 5:30 p.m.

The store owners say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed customers. The store is also providing over 70 career opportunities to Flowood locals.

Crumbl Cookies will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors, including the company’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Then, starting on August 17, delivery, curbside pickup, or nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com.

Flowood Crumbl Cookies is the first in Rankin County and the fifth in the state.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday on State Boulevard.
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
One man killed in his car in Meridian
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County

Latest News

Daily rain chances continue
Umbrella weather continues for Tuesday
Poplar Springs Elementary classroom
Meridian Public School District goes back to school
Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com Twitter/Instagram:...
Ole Miss Football receives ranking in preseason Coaches Poll Top 25
Dept. of Public Health reports 19 monkeypox cases in Alabama
Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion
Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion