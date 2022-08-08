Gas prices continue going down
(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi fell 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey. The average for the state is $3.59 a gallon.
Prices in Mississippi are 60.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Alabama’s average is also down, at $3.61 a gallon Monday.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon Monday. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
To watch average prices decline in real time, click here.
