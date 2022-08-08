Gas prices continue going down

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week,...
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon Monday.(MGN Online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi fell 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey. The average for the state is $3.59 a gallon.

Prices in Mississippi are 60.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Alabama’s average is also down, at $3.61 a gallon Monday.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon Monday. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

