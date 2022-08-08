Gas prices continue going down

(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi fell 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey. The average for the state is $3.59 a gallon.

Prices in Mississippi are 60.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Alabama’s average is also down, at $3.61 a gallon Monday.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon Monday. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less. Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

To watch average prices decline in real time, click here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.