Gerald Wayne George
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you knew Wayne George you knew he loved his farm with a mighty passion.  He lived his life doing what he loved the most, spending time with his family and tending the farm.

He was known, loved, and respected by all in the community.  Born at home on the farm, he spent all of his 86 years on the same property.  He will be sorely missed not only by his family, but also all that knew him.

He is survived by his daughters, Dewauna Lewis (Keith), Paula Sharp (Dale), and Susan May (Brian). Four grandchildren Eric Mason (Sandi), Matthew Mason, Joseph May (Alejandra), and Bonnie May.  Two great-grandchildren Karis Mason and Kinley Mason.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Ola Mae Johnson George, four brothers and 3 sisters.

Visitation will be at Prospect Methodist Church, Battlefield Rd, Collinsville, MS, Tuesday, August 9, 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, with services at 12:00.  Burial to follow at Mt. Nebo cemetery.

