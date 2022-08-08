Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week

Greater Meridian Health Clinic
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week. The agency offered free health screenings and care packages Monday at LOVE’s Kitchen.

“We want to let the community know that we’re here,” said GMHC CEO Wilbert Jones. “We want to make sure that we reach the total community, and that includes those who are struggling.”

Greater Meridian will also have a produce giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the clinic, 2701 Davis Street.

