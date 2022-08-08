A Celebration of Life for Linda Limerick will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Clint Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Linda Glass Limerick, born February 12th, 1943, in Quitman, MS passed away peacefully at her home on August 5th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 79.

Linda was born to the late Alton and Esther Glass of Quitman, MS. Linda worked for 27 years at AT&T and Bellsouth as a Directory Assistant Operator and Engineering Clerk. Linda was a member of the Meridian Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers. She was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Meridian, MS where she enjoyed being part of her Sunday school class.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to historical destinations, gardening, cooking, and watching dirt-track racing. She also enjoyed traveling to races at Talladega Superspeedway. Linda spent many years attending sporting events, pageants, competitions and more to spend time with and cheer on her family. She will always be remembered for her feisty, witty, and caring spirit. She was our “pistol’ that kept us all entertained.

Linda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Levi Lynn Limerick of Meridian, son, Danny Morgan IV of Meridian, daughter, Shonda (Jay) Cumberland of Starkville, MS, granddaughter, Ashley (John) Maples of Starkville, MS, great-granddaughter, Emmy Lou Maples, niece, Paula Clark of Cartersville, GA, great-nieces, Racheal Clark of Cartersville, GA, and Rebecca (Jon) Akins of Augusta, GA, cousin, Charles Long of Quitman, MS, stepdaughter, Donna (Charles) Harrison of Tuscaloosa, AL, stepson, David (Stacey) Limerick of Tulsa, OK, grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Chandler and Kayleigh (Dakota) Street of Meridian, MS, Kyle and Kristin Limerick of Tulsa, OK, and great-grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, and Ellah-Grace, and numerous family and friends.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Linda’s great-nieces Melissa McWhirter and Wendy Griffin Shirley for the love and care given to their Aunt Linda and her family during her illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alton and Esther Glass, sister Pansy Waltman and brother-in law Harvey of Saraland, AL, and brother Robert “Buddy” Glass of Quitman, MS.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 10:30-11:30 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

