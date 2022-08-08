Meridian Public School District goes back to school

Poplar Springs Elementary classroom
Poplar Springs Elementary classroom(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -School bells are ringing, and halls are filling up with students in the Meridian School District.  Students made their way to the classroom this morning as it was the first day of school.

Backpacks, notebooks, and smiling faces are things a student must have as school gets back in session.  Each student has their favorite subject in school, but this year there are a lot of new things that these students can look forward to with the Meridian Public School District.

“We’ve been touring our room. We’re White’s Wizards. We’ve been looking around Wizardville this morning, and they’re excited about all the centers that we have set up to do this year. They’re excited about our AR library and reading, and it’s fun to see them catching up with there from last year and making new friends,” said Second Grade Teacher, Jeanna White.

Students and their families are not the only ones who get ready by shopping, reading, and getting new school clothes.  Teachers spend weeks preparing for the upcoming school year to make each day special for the students.

“I did some reading; the district was great with providing pacing guides, so I’ve looked over my pacing guides as to what I need to teach each week and what I need to focus on,” said Third Grade Teacher, Ashley Eades.

Each kid learns a lot every year.  This year is no different as students and teachers both plan for state testing to make sure that each kid is prepared.  Teachers go over material that is important for the students, but the students are not the only people that are learning.

“I’m real excited about what the students are going to teach me. They’re not the only ones that learn. I always learn so much every year from my students, and so I’m real excited about that,” said White.

Nearly 5-thousand students started today with the Meridian Public School District.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday on State Boulevard.
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
One man killed in his car in Meridian
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown

Latest News

Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media...
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches poll
A crew from IMMS marked off a sea turtle nest on the beach in Pass Christian. This picture...
Mississippi fields first sea turtle nest in four years