Meridian Public School District goes back to school

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -School bells are ringing, and halls are filling up with students in the Meridian School District. Students made their way to the classroom this morning as it was the first day of school.

Backpacks, notebooks, and smiling faces are things a student must have as school gets back in session. Each student has their favorite subject in school, but this year there are a lot of new things that these students can look forward to with the Meridian Public School District.

“We’ve been touring our room. We’re White’s Wizards. We’ve been looking around Wizardville this morning, and they’re excited about all the centers that we have set up to do this year. They’re excited about our AR library and reading, and it’s fun to see them catching up with there from last year and making new friends,” said Second Grade Teacher, Jeanna White.

Students and their families are not the only ones who get ready by shopping, reading, and getting new school clothes. Teachers spend weeks preparing for the upcoming school year to make each day special for the students.

“I did some reading; the district was great with providing pacing guides, so I’ve looked over my pacing guides as to what I need to teach each week and what I need to focus on,” said Third Grade Teacher, Ashley Eades.

Each kid learns a lot every year. This year is no different as students and teachers both plan for state testing to make sure that each kid is prepared. Teachers go over material that is important for the students, but the students are not the only people that are learning.

“I’m real excited about what the students are going to teach me. They’re not the only ones that learn. I always learn so much every year from my students, and so I’m real excited about that,” said White.

Nearly 5-thousand students started today with the Meridian Public School District.

