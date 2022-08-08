Mississippi fields first sea turtle nest in four years

A crew from IMMS marked off a sea turtle nest on the beach in Pass Christian. This picture...
A crew from IMMS marked off a sea turtle nest on the beach in Pass Christian. This picture shows the mama's tracks from the water to the nesting site, and back out into the Mississippi Sound.(The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — For years, protecting sea turtles has been part of the practice for beach crews in many coastal areas of the U.S. But beach crews in Mississippi haven’t had much practice in that skill, because there’d been no sign of nesting turtles the past four years.

That’s changed, now that a crew on Harrison County Sand Beach found turtle tracks recently. They shielded the area and called marine life officials who found and marked off the nesting site.

It’s believed the eggs belong to a protected loggerhead sea turtle or an even more rare Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, the most critically endangered sea turtle species. The exact type won’t be known until the eggs hatch in a month or two.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday on State Boulevard.
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
One man killed in his car in Meridian
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown

Latest News

State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media...
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches poll
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week,...
Gas prices continue going down
Small Business Administration (SBA)logo.
SBA deadline approaching for severe weather damage loans in Miss.