Mississippi fields first sea turtle nest in four years

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — For years, protecting sea turtles has been part of the practice for beach crews in many coastal areas of the U.S. But beach crews in Mississippi haven’t had much practice in that skill, because there’d been no sign of nesting turtles the past four years.

That’s changed, now that a crew on Harrison County Sand Beach found turtle tracks recently. They shielded the area and called marine life officials who found and marked off the nesting site.

It’s believed the eggs belong to a protected loggerhead sea turtle or an even more rare Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, the most critically endangered sea turtle species. The exact type won’t be known until the eggs hatch in a month or two.

