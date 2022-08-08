MPD: Man wanted for questioning

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Monday that a local man, James Lanier, is wanted for questioning in an active investigation. It did not disclose the specific case.

If you know where Lanier is, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

