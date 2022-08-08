Funeral services for Mrs. Paulette Aycock Hopkins will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Paulette Aycock Hopkins, age 71, of Enterprise passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Paulette devoted her life to serving others in the healthcare industry. She was a nurse for many years at Rush Hospital and with Dr. Purdy. While working as a nursing instructor at Meridian Community College for 25 years, she received her master’s degree from Emory University as a nurse practitioner.

As much as she loved serving others, one of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife of 52 years to her husband, Sonny. She was a caring mother to her three sons and her three daughters-in-law. She also loved being G.G. to her 10 grandchildren. Her highest joy in life was knowing and serving the Lord.

Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her husband, Sonny Hopkins; her sons, Jonathan Hopkins (Kristal), David Hopkins (Rachelle), and Josh Hopkins (Mandy); her grandkids, Jonathan, Emma, Benjamin, Evan, Samuel, Maci, Elly, Paxton, Eden, and Ezra; and her sisters, Anita Quinnelly (Butch) and Avis Aycock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Jimmie Lee Aycock.

Pall bearers will be her grandsons along with Ted Hopkins and Phillip Elam.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 8 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the Center for Pregnancy Choices, 2401 9th Street, Meridian, MS 39301 or online.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

